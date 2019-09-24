Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

KLIC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 363,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

