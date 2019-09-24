Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down to $19.03

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $19.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 65,141 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $376,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 24,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

