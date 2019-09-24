Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 7.5%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $19.03, 4,703,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 1,283,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $142,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,932 shares of company stock worth $15,305,451 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 784,721 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 626,233 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after acquiring an additional 312,446 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

