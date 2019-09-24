Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 244,560 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

