Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective (down from GBX 800 ($10.45)) on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 832.80 ($10.88).

Get Keller Group alerts:

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 599 ($7.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 652.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is -0.73%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.