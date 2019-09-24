Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as high as $13.33. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 5,332 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In other news, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $43,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

