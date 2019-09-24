KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of KAR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

