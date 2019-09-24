Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers (ASX:KPT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.58 ($1.83) and last traded at A$2.53 ($1.79), approximately 25,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.51 ($1.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.00.

In related news, insider Graham Holdaway 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th.

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry management activities in Australia. It is involved in the management of hardwood and softwood forestry plantations; and production of timber on the Kangaroo Island, as well as milling operations. The company was formerly known as RuralAus Investments Limited and changed its name to Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Limited in July 2013.

