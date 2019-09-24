Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.97. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 12,236 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNDI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.