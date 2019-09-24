JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPSE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 29,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,279. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

