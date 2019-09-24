JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 629,580 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 194,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 11,313,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $380.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

