JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Declares $0.43 — Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

BBRE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,883 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14.

