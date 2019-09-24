Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 261.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,992 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $73,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 372,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,483. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.