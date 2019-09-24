Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $70.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 252,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.59 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $247,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 3,195 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $234,289.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,413.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,439 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.