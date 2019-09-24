iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Announces $0.75 — Dividend

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7548 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of IYH stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.70. 127,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,657. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $204.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.11.
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile
