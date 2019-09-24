iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.61

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6098 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $104.43 and a 1 year high of $141.26.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile
