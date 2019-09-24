iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.64 (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6449 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.87. 79,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $235.24.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

