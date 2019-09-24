iShares Russell 3000 ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.77 (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7669 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

