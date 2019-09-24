iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IGN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 183,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,903. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93.

About iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

