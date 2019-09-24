iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Plans $0.21 — Dividend

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BATS IGE traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 284,015 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.