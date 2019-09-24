iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Plans — Dividend of $0.15

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
NYSEARCA JKK traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.40. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $217.00.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
