iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Plans — Dividend of $0.15

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA JKK traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.40. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $153.29 and a twelve month high of $217.00.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

