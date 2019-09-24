iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Declares — Dividend of $0.34

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FOVL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

