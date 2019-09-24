iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IECS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

