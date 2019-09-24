iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.55, 29,034 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 337.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $955,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

