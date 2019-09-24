iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

SMLF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.