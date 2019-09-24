iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6571 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of IYY stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.05. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $150.69.
About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF
