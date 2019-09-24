iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6571 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of IYY stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.05. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $150.69.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

