iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 93,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 146,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,340. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.