IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 17,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

