IOStoken (IOST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, GOPAX, BigONE and Binance. IOStoken has a total market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.70 or 0.05173149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDAX, GOPAX, Bithumb, BitMax, Koinex, Bitrue, OTCBTC, BigONE, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Livecoin, OKEx, ABCC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, BitMart, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Bitkub, Huobi, CoinZest, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

