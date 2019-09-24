Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Reduced by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 520.9% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after buying an additional 178,341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,556. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

