Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Declares $0.17 — Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
