Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Declares $0.17 — Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $54.39 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

