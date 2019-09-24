Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2802 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 173,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,740. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

