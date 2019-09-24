Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

DWIN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.