Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 193,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

