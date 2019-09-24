INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $0.70. INSCAPE shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 7,240 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Get INSCAPE alerts:

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.68 million for the quarter.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for INSCAPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSCAPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.