Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) Insider Purchases A$101,500.00 in Stock

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) insider Bart Vogel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.03 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,500.00 ($71,985.82).

Shares of ASX:IFM traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$2.12 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 202,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.79. Infomedia Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.34 ($1.66).

Get Infomedia alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Infomedia’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.