Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of IRT opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

