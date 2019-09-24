IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Immutep announced that it has received a £4M (~$5M) milestone payment from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – NR) related to the initiation of dosing in the P2 trial for GSK2831781 (derived from IMP731) in ulcerative colitis. Immutep is eligible to receive up to £64M (~$79M) in development milestones as well as single digit royalties. Runway should extend into CY21. In addition to the $5M milestone, Immutep has also raised July financing. The financing consisted of a A$4M private placement for ~190M shares (~1.9M A$6M entitlement offer for ~290M shares (~2.9M ADR), both at A$0.021 per share (~ $1.42/ADR). We estimate the company has ~$18M of cash on hand. As such the company should be positioned to reach key catalysts which, if positive, should support a higher valuation.””

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 55,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,308. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

