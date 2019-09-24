ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 6.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 48,096 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,723,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

