Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $330.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $17,285,970 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.28. 1,182,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.