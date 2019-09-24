Ignis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $913,849.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Bittrex, Indodax and Upbit. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $17.88 million and $913,849.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00189426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00086434 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, STEX, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

