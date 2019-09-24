ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $12.55. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 240,453 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 88,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

