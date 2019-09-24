HyperStake Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,156.00 (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. HyperStake has a market cap of $120,156.00 and $1.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

