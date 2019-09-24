HyperQuant One Day Trading Volume Tops $415,529.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market cap of $109,799.00 and approximately $415,529.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00200864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01154691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

