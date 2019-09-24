Hyperion Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $563,800.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

