HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.41.
Several research firms recently commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 3,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $39.68.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
