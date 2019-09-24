Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $80.85

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and traded as low as $83.00. Hoya shares last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 5,224 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hoya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

