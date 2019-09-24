Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Lowered to $16.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 15,688.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 465.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,102.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.