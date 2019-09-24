Hormel Foods Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.
Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
HRL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $170,405.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,730 shares of company stock worth $4,956,035. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
