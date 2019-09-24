Hormel Foods Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $170,405.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,730 shares of company stock worth $4,956,035. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.