Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIMX. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

